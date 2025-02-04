Serving with Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org) is more than just a job; it’s a life-changing journey that transforms not only the lives of patients, but also the volunteers and day crew who dedicate themselves to this cause. For Josoa Mino, a young man from Madagascar, joining Mercy Ships as day crew has opened doors to opportunities he never thought possible.

In December of last year, the Africa Mercy® left Toamasina, Madagascar for South Africa, where she underwent maintenance. While some crew members remained on board, the entire day crew returned home to celebrate Christmas with their families. Josoa Mino was one of them. Since February last year he has been an integral part of the Mercy Ships community, working tirelessly in the Deck Department while living with his mother and young cousins near the port.

A Community With a Heart for Change

Anyone who has stepped aboard a Mercy Ships vessel knows it’s a bustling community of individuals from all over the world. The ships are home to doctors, nurses, chefs, chaplains, deckhands, and many others; all working together to provide life-changing surgery for patients.

But it’s not only patients who experience transformation. Mercy Ships also provides employment for over 200 local people, ensuring a deep connection with the host country. Beyond medical work, the crew also receives valuable training in various professions, such as cooking, engineering and more.

Josoa Mino’s path to Mercy Ships was not an easy one. Raised in poverty, he struggled to access opportunities that many take for granted. He recalled, “When I was a child, my mother searched for organizations that could help people in poverty, especially children. She found a charity that helps people out poverty, led by Australian couple Colin Baldwin and his wife Kim Radford. I see Colin as a father figure. Through them, I received the chance to go to school and even attend university.”

When Mercy Ships announced its return to Madagascar, Colin encouraged Josoa Mino to apply. “I applied, went through the interview process, and was accepted into the Deck Department,” said Josoa Mino. “As deck workers, we do many tasks: painting, rust removal, loading and unloading supplies, transporting containers with medical equipment, food, and more. We do it with love, confidence, and God’s guidance.”

From Passion to Personal Growth

Joining Mercy Ships has profoundly impacted Josoa’s Mino’s life. “I’ve learned so much from the ship, professionally and personally,” he shared. “The most important thing I’ve learned is English. I’ve also gained extensive knowledge about ships. Whenever I have a question, the Deck team is there to guide me. They’ve shown me that there’s so much I can do. Professionally, I’ve learned that I’m capable of achieving more than I ever imagined. This journey has given me a sense of worth because, at one point, I was at rock bottom, but God lifted me up.”

One of the unique aspects of his experience aboard the ship has been the sense of camaraderie among the crew, especially in the Deck Department. “We practice with great devotion,” said Josoa, “The day crew sings a lot. People even call us the Malagasy Choir Masters.” The sense of unity and joy aboard the ship, as the crew bonds through music and shared effort, adds a special element to the Mercy Ships experience. It’s not just about the work they do, but the community they build together.

Finding Purpose Through Mercy Ships

Back at home, Josoa Mino continues to live with his mother in a modest hut, but he has big plans for the future. “I want to convert our house into two separate rooms to give us more privacy. I’ve already drawn up the plans, and I hope to begin working on it.”

He’s determined to share the hope he has found with his family and community. “The strength I’ve found with Mercy Ships has given me hope for the future. I feel stronger now and achieving big things feels incredible, shared Josoa. “I believe in myself, and I know I can do something even bigger. I want to show my nephew that I can be a father figure to him, offering advice, love, and guidance, helping him find his own path.”

Josoa’s story is one of transformation, both for himself and those around him. His journey with Mercy Ships is not only about providing care to others but also about the life-changing impact of hope, hard work, and faith. Through his example, he is inspiring his family and community to reach their dreams, no matter how big they may seem.

Are you looking to be more fulfilled in your work through helping others? Learn how you can join people like Josoa at MercyShips.org.