Serengeti (www.SerengetiBreweries.co.tz), leading beer brand in Tanzania, has unveiled its rejuvenated identity alongside a new product innovation – Serengeti Lemon. The re-launch not only celebrates the Serengeti's rich legacy but also signifies its dedication to embodying the Tanzanian spirit of resilience and progress.

Since its inception in 1996, Serengeti has flourished into the largest bottled brand in East Africa. The new look reflects Serengeti’s journey of growth and evolution, resonating with the dynamic energy of Tanzania.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey, marking a new chapter in the Serengeti story. Our refreshed look and innovative products like Serengeti Lager, Serengeti Lite, and the newest addition, Serengeti Lemon, reaffirm our commitment to offering exceptional experiences to our consumers. Today, Serengeti although a young brand born in 1996, has grown to become the largest bottled brand in East Africa thanks to the love and pride of Tanzanians," expressed Obinna Anyalebechi, Managing Director of Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL).

Rhona Namanya, Serengeti Head of Beer, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Serengeti is more than just a beer; it represents the vibrant spirit and essence of Tanzania. Our re-launch is a testament to our dedication to staying true to our roots while embracing a forward-thinking approach."

Amidst this momentous occasion, Serengeti also announced its partnership with Tanzanian music sensation, Diamond Platnumz, as the brand ambassador. Recognized for his charisma and deep connection with Tanzanian audiences.

"We are delighted to welcome Diamond Platnumz to the Serengeti family. His dynamic presence and cultural influence make him the perfect ambassador to represent our brand," remarked Obinna Anyalebechi." Just as Serengeti has grown alongside the Tanzanian people, we anticipate an exhilarating journey ahead, crafting unforgettable experiences for our consumers with Diamond by our side."

Echoing the sentiments, Diamond remarked, "I am excited to join the Serengeti family! Collaborating with a brand that resonates with the energy and spirit of Tanzania is something to be proud of.”