Africa Oil Week (AOW) (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce Seplat Energy Plc. as a Gold sponsor of Africa Oil Week. The independent Nigerian energy company will be represented at AOW - held in the heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

Seplat Energy Plc is listed on both the Nigerian and London stock exchanges with a strategic focus on the Niger Delta of Nigeria. The company was formed in June 2009 to specifically pursue upstream oil and gas opportunities in Nigeria, and in particular, divestment opportunities arising out of the incumbent Major IOC’s portfolios. Seplat Energy remains committed to its mission of sustainably delivering profitable, diversified energy solutions through operational excellence, skilled workforce and effective partnership.

Seplat Energy will be well-represented at AOW 2022 as sponsors of the Evening Networking reception held on Tuesday, 4 October. The reception is a great opportunity to enjoy drinks with peers and fellow delegates onsite while you wind down after the first day of content. The reception is open to both Africa Oil Week and Green Energy Africa Summit attendees.

Seplat Energy’s CEO, Roger Brown, will be presenting the session, “Energy Security in a consistently shifting energy landscape.”

Seplat Energy’s mission is to lead energy transition in Nigeria that also drives social and economic prosperity. Their primary aim is to meet Nigeria’s energy needs in a responsible way.

CEO Roger Thompson Brown explains how the change of name reflects the company’s beliefs for the future. “Our change of name to Seplat Energy reflects our belief that the greatest opportunity ahead of us is to supply the right mix of energy for Nigeria’s young and rapidly growing population and drive Nigeria’s transition to cleaner, more affordable energy that is accessible to all.”

Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week said, “We’re pleased to welcome Seplat Energy as a Gold sponsor of AOW 2022, and we thank them for their support.”

“Seplat Energy’s mission is to lead Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable and reliable energy, which is a great reflection of the spirit of AOW,” Sinclair added.

Find out more at https://www.SeplatEnergy.com

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.