SentinelOne (www.SentinelOne.com), the global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, will be participating at GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the continent's premier all-inclusive technology event from May 31 – June 2 in Marrakech, Morocco. The company will be showcasing their Singularity XDR Platform, Cloud Workload Security, and Singularity Identity solutions at the event, promoting cybersecurity awareness and bolstering the expansion of the African tech ecosystem.

Africa’s cybersecurity landscape is being shaped by a rapid digital transformation across the region, necessitating robust measures to secure the digital future. With the increasing adoption of digital technologies, there is a growing focus on safeguarding sensitive information, critical data, and digital assets. Proactive cybersecurity solutions are crucial for organizations embracing digital transformation, IoT, and cloud computing.

“As the African tech sector develops, targeted cyberattacks are expected to rise, requiring advanced threat detection and response capabilities. African organizations need agile and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that can adapt to evolving threats and overcome regional challenges,” says Tamer Odeh, Regional Sales Director, SentinelOne. “We believe that securing Africa's digital future is crucial for sustainable economic growth and societal well-being. By participating in the first edition of GITEX Africa, we aim to truly empower Africa's digital defence, by educating organizations about the importance of cybersecurity and equipping them with state-of-the-art tools and knowledge to protect their digital assets."

GITEX Africa provides an exceptional platform for SentinelOne to showcase its advanced cybersecurity solutions, specifically tailored to meet the evolving needs of African organizations. SentinelOne's flagship offering, the Singularity XDR Platform, will take centre stage, providing organizations with comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities across endpoints, identity, and cloud environments. This platform offers real-time visibility, automated incident response, and the ability to combat sophisticated cyber threats effectively.

SentinelOne will also highlight Singularity Cloud Workload Security for streamlining runtime detection and response of cloud VMs, containers, and Kubernetes clusters for optimum visibility, security, and agility; as well as Singularity Identity, which prevents credential misuse by defending Active Directory's infrastructure in real-time and utilizing deception-based endpoint security. SentinelOne's showcase aims to provide African enterprises with the solutions required to protect key assets, defend against cyber threats, and enable secure digital transformation in an increasingly connected world.

“In order to understand the cybersecurity concerns faced by enterprises across the continent, we intend to discuss, share our views, and have insightful conversations with business experts, opinion leaders, and decision-makers in the African digital sector. This will enable SentinelOne to better connect its solutions with these challenges and offer comprehensive advice to enterprises looking to strengthen their security posture. We would like to jointly develop innovative solutions, expand our reach, and drive positive impact in the region,” adds Odeh.

SentinelOne’s senior leadership team will be available at stand 7-C70 to present its advanced cybersecurity solutions through live demonstrations and presentations and engage with customers and partners during the three-day exhibition.

About SentinelOne:

SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.