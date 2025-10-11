A senior Sudanese delegation led by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris returned home in the late morning hours today, concluding a fruitful two-day working visit.

In a statement to the local press at the airport, Dr. Kamil stated that the agreements previously reached in the political, social, cultural, and economic fields to further strengthen the brotherly and historical ties between the two countries will be reinvigorated to ensure their full implementation in the period ahead.

Dr. Kamil further underlined Sudan’s appreciation of Eritrea’s firm position calling for the resolution of the conflict in Sudan by the Sudanese people themselves, with the modest contribution of its friends and neighbors, and without the compounding interference of extraneous forces.

The senior Sudanese delegation included Ambassador Mohi El-Din Salem, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Khalid Ali Aleisir, Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism.

The delegation was seen off at Asmara International Airport by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa.