OPTIC, Senegal’s leading organization for tech professionals, has worked for three years with the Netherlands Trust Fund (NTF) V project at ITC to improve its services. Together we’ve improved Senegal’s entire digital ecosystem by investing in new skills and opportunities.

Positive spin-offs for Senegal's digital ecosystem

OPTIC, the Organisation des Professionnels des Technologies de l'Information et de la Communication, has a long-standing and fruitful collaboration with ITC. They’ve worked with the current NTF V project, which is now winding down, as well as the previous NTF IV project.

The project supports Senegal’s efforts to grow its economy with digital technology. That includes both information technology (IT) companies, and business process outsourcing (BPO) firms that offer back-office services to international businesses.

‘NTF's support has enabled us to establish our legitimacy and intensify our efforts in the Senegalese tech ecosystem,’ said Antoine Ngom, President of OPTIC. ‘Dozens of IT and BPO start-ups have benefited from this initiative, not to mention the indirect spin-offs that have benefited the entire tech economy.’

OPTIC has set itself several goals: to create a regulatory environment conducive to growth and innovation; to improve the skills and competitiveness of players on international markets; and to foster partnerships.

‘Our members have been able to seize international development opportunities thanks to personalized coaching sessions, as well as work on their pitch and sharpen their fund-raising skills through specialized training courses. Participation in leading B2B events, both national (SIPEN) and international (VivaTech, Africarena, GITEX International), considerably increased their visibility and expanded their professional network. A 360° diagnosis helped them to identify levers for improving their company's performance, while certification support opened doors to national and international public procurement markets, synonymous with new growth prospects. The agritech community also benefited from a number of thematic meetings and a mapping of solutions.’

Strengthen achievements and maintain regional influence

OPTIC also received comprehensive, structuring support from the NTF V Project. After a performance diagnosis, OPTIC restructured its governance, revised its fundamental texts, and defined its recruitment needs for the permanent secretariat.

‘Cooperation between OPTIC and the NTF V project has also helped to make the SIPEN trade show a major focal point for players in the African digital economy. And that's not counting the technical support we've provided for workshops, digital mornings and other ThémaTIC breakfasts that benefit Senegal's Tech community,’ said Ngom.

All these initiatives have contributed to the emergence of the Digital Senegal consortium and to the realization of promising partnerships with players such as Sen Startup. ‘There's no doubt that the NTF V project has helped OPTIC to strengthen its leadership capabilities and increase its regional influence. We've seen a significant increase in membership over the past few years,’ added Ngom, who hopes to build on this positive impact over the long term. Now that the trade organization has secured a plot of land on which to build its future head office, achieving financial autonomy is a new challenge.

‘We want OPTIC to reinforce its position as a key digital player in Senegal and more widely in West Africa. To achieve this, we plan to boost our regional cooperation and support dialogue with public authorities more than ever. To continue our work, diversify our best practices and develop profitable activities, we are launching an appeal to national and international partners,’ he said. Ngom hopes a future NTF VI project will be part of that.

About the project

The Netherlands Trust Fund V (NTF) programme (July 2021 – June 2025) is based on a partnership between the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Trade Centre. NTF V supports SMEs in the digital technology and agribusiness sectors in Benin,Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mali, Senegal and Uganda. Its ambition is to contribute to an inclusive and sustainable transformation of agri-food systems partly through digital solutions, to improve the international competitiveness of local tech start-ups and to support the implementation of the export strategy of IT&BPO companies.