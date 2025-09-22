The National Assembly has passed the bill establishing the 2025 Investment Code, reaffirming Senegal’s commitment to modernizing its legal and institutional framework in order to strengthen its position as one of the continent’s most attractive business destinations.

Developed through an inclusive process, this new framework is the outcome of broad consultations involving government technical departments, the national private sector, and representatives of civil society. This participatory approach ensures a balanced Code, aligned with competitiveness requirements while safeguarding sustainability and inclusiveness.

The 2025 Investment Code introduces major innovations :

Simplified and digitalized procedures through a fully online one-stop shop

Shorter timelines : applications processed within 10 working days

Stable tax and customs incentives, ensuring visibility and security for investors (3 years in Dakar/Thiès, 5 years in other regions)

New targeted regimes: Strategic Investments and Socially Responsible Investments (SRI)

Strengthened guarantees: capital transfer, currency convertibility, access to raw materials, and mechanisms for dispute prevention and resolution

With this new Code, Senegal sends a strong signal : that of a country committed to providing a competitive, transparent, and secure business climate, while promoting national employment, local content, and corporate social responsibility.

Statement by the Director General of APIX S.A., Bakary Séga Bathily: " This Code was designed in an inclusive spirit, through consultations with all public and private stakeholders, with the objective of modernizing the legal framework and making it more competitive. We therefore invite all investors to take part in this transformation process, for a sovereign, fairer Senegal committed to shared prosperity. Join us on October 7–8, 2025, at the Fii Senegal Forum for a detailed presentation of all the benefits offered by this new Investment Code."

