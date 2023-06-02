France Diplomatie - Ministère de l'Europe et des Affaires étrangères


France is extremely concerned about the violence which broke out in Senegal yesterday, killing nine people. It extends its condolences to the bereaved.

France calls for restraint, an end to the violence and a resolution of the crisis, with due regard for Senegal’s long democratic tradition.

