HE President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall received the credentials of HE Youssef bin Shaaban Al Sada as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Senegal.
His Excellency the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Senegal, and His Highnesss wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and to the government and people of Senegal for continued progress and prosperity.
For his part, HE President of the Republic of Senegal, entrusted His Excellency the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir of the country, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.