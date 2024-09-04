United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Issa Sanogo of Côte d’Ivoire as the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, with the host Government’s approval. His start date was 1 September.
Mr. Sanogo brings almost 30 years of experience in development and humanitarian work. Previously he served as UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Madagascar and has held leadership positions with the World Food Programme (WFP) in Côte d'Ivoire, Lebanon, Chad, Italy and Thailand. Prior to joining the United Nations, he was an economist with the World Bank in Guinea and held Government positions in Côte d'Ivoire.
Mr. Sanogo holds a doctorate in development economics, complemented by master's degrees in financial and economic analysis of development projects and analysis and management of economic policies from the School of Economics (CERDI) of the University of Auvergne in France.