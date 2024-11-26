United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Hélène N’Garnim-Ganga of Chad as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Côte d’Ivoire, with the host Government’s approval, on 24 November.

Ms. N’Garnim-Ganga brings more than 30 years of experience in development with a focus on institutional, operations, programme development and coordination.

She most recently served as East Africa Regional Director for the French Development Agency where she oversaw the Agency’s work in 11 countries, after being the Institution Global Director for Governance and Institutional Support. Prior to this, she held several leadership positions at the African Development Bank, including as General Counsel, Resident Representative in Mali and Coordinator of the Corporate Vice President’s office. She lived and worked in Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mali, Tunisia, France and the United States.

Ms. N’Garnim-Ganga holds a master’s degree from Harvard Law School as well as master’s degrees from Sorbonne and Assas Universities and successfully passed both the New York and Paris Bar.