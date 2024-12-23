U.S. Department of State


Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Mauritian Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam today to offer congratulations on his recent election victory.  Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Ramgoolam emphasized the importance of expanding U.S.-Mauritius security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region and strengthening economic ties.  The Secretary underscored that the United States looks forward to a strong partnership with the new Government of Mauritius.

