NBA Academy Africa (www.NBA.com) Hosts Series of Exhibition Games Featuring U-18 Teams from Canada, Cameroon, Germany, Senegal and the U.S.; Seven Participating Teams Collectively Feature Nearly 100 Players from 19 Countries.

NBA Africa yesterday tipped off the second NBA Academy Showcase Africa, a series of exhibition games featuring U-18 teams from Canada, Cameroon, Germany, Senegal and the U.S. competing in front of NBA scouts and NCAA coaches, which is taking place at NBA Academy Africa in Saly, Senegal through Wednesday, May 1.

The seven participating teams – Sport Institute Dynastie (Canada), Play 2 Lead Foundation (Cameroon), International Basketball Academy Munich (Germany), Sport for Education and Economic Development Academy (SEED; Senegal), Mountain Stars Basketball (U.S.) and host teams NBA Academy Africa Blue and NBA Academy Africa Red – feature nearly 100 players from 19 countries.

“We are excited to host the second NBA Academy Showcase Africa as we build on the success of last year’s inaugural event,” said NBA Africa Head of Basketball Operations Franck Traore. “This is an incredible opportunity for some of the top high-school-age prospects from around the world, including NBA Academy Africa student-athletes, to compete against their peers as they continue their development.”

NBA Academy Showcase Africa 2024 includes several players currently playing in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) as part of the BAL Elevate program, including Ahmed Abouelela (Egypt, Bangui Sporting Club), Ahmed Bedoui (Tunisia, US Monastir), Mouhamed Camara (Senegal, APR), Yakhya Diop (Senegal, Cape Town Tigers), Seifeldin Hendawy (Egypt, Al Ahly), Khaman Maluach (South Sudan, City Oilers), Assane Mandian (Senegal, Al Ahly Ly), Khadim Mboup (Senegal, AS Douanes), Aginaldo Neto (Angola, Petro de Luanda), Mouhamed Sylla (Senegal, FUS Rabat) and David Ugonna Ike (Nigeria, Rivers Hoopers).

The inaugural showcase in 2023 was attended by more than 20 NBA and NCAA scouts, including representatives from the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. Participants included several NBA Academy Africa prospects who have since declared for the 2024 NBA Draft: Ulrich Chomche (NBA Academy Africa; Cameroon), Thierry Serge Darlan (NBA G- League Ignite; Central African Republic), Ugonna Onyenso (University of Kentucky; Nigeria) and Aziz Bandaogo (University of Cincinnati; Senegal), as well as former NBA Academy Africa prospects Churchill Abass (De Paul University; Nigeria), Joy Ighovodja (Wichita State University; Nigeria) and Dramane Camara (De Paul University; France; ties to Mali).

NBA Academy is a year-round elite basketball development program that provides top high-school-age athletes from outside the U.S. with a holistic approach to player development and a predictable pathway to maximize their potential. The NBA Academy program includes three academies across Australia (NBA Global Academy), Mexico (NBA Academy Latin America) and Senegal (NBA Academy Africa) for top prospects from their respective countries and continents. In 2018, NBA Academy Africa opened a new facility in Saly, Senegal, which features two indoor basketball courts, a multipurpose activity center, a weight room, conference rooms, dormitories and educational facilities.

Please see below for the complete NBA Academy Showcase Africa 2024 rosters.

NBA Academy Showcase Africa - Teams Rosters (https://apo-opa.co/3UH4v47).

Contact:

Pawel Weszka

NBA Africa Communications

pweszck@nba.com

+27 10 007 2666