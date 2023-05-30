Screenage Limited is a trusted IT Managed Services Partner based in Mauritius, providing state-of-the-art networking and cybersecurity technologies to help businesses fully embrace their digital roadmap. We are specialised in delivering Next Generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solutions, combined with Converged IT/OT Security, with a customer base that spans various industries ranging from healthcare to hospitality. In recognition of our stellar workmanship, we won the prestigious Aruba FY22 Africa Reseller of the Year Award. We are also Fortinet Engaged Advanced Integrator.

We are thrilled to announce our participation at GITEX AFRICA, the largest technology exhibition in Africa, from 31st May to 2nd June at Marrakesh. We will be showcasing our cutting-edge Next-Generation Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution with Converged IT/OT Security.

Cloud technologies and IoT are essential components transforming the way we live, communicate and work. This transformation drives a growing need for network resources as well as an increase in cyber-attacks.

At GITEX Africa, we will showcase our Next-Generation Network-as-a-Service with Converged IT/OT Security solution. We use Zero Touch Provisioning in conjunction with NaaS to simplify and automate the deployment of HPE Aruba network. By combining the NaaS with Fortinet converged IT/OT security, we deliver a comprehensive secured network.

Do not miss out on this opportunity to experience this innovative solution from Screenage, visit us at booth 4E-10 in Hall 4. Rouben Soobrayen, General Manager of Screenage said, “GITEX Africa is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate how our Next-Generation Network-as-a-Service with Converged IT/OT Security solution can help you to embrace your digital vision with a scalable, robust and secured network.”

For further information, please visit our website: https://Screenage.mu