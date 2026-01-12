The Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) (www.AfricaScot.com) has released its Annual Report for 2025, highlighting a year of expansion, increased member activity and strategic engagement across Scotland, London and Africa. The report showcases tangible impact across market access, advisory support, inward and outward trade missions and high-level convening.

Throughout the past year SABA delivered an ambitious programme of activity including trade missions, inward delegations, hydrogen roundtables, executive briefings and its flagship Scotland London Africa Week. Membership grew across sectors including energy, education&skills training, agriculture, maritime and digital innovation with increased participation from both Scottish organisations and African partners.

SABA also expanded its advisory capabilities through SABA Consult which supported Scottish companies and institutions with market intelligence, sector research and tailored introductions across priority markets.

In 2023, Scotland’s total international exports were worth an estimated £37.7 billion across goods and services and data shows exports to Africa are a small share of overall trade, with countries in Africa such as Nigeria recorded as a Scottish export destination, though comparatively modest in value (for example exports to Nigeria were reported at around £5.6 million in a recent period). Around 11,000 Scottish businesses export internationally (out of a total of roughly 346,000 businesses), showing the scale of international engagement across all markets. In recent surveys, about 30% of Scottish mid-sized firms identify Africa as a target for new trade routes, underlining rising interest in the continent among companies seeking overseas growth.

Frazer Lang, Chief Executive Officer of SABA, said: “This year has demonstrated the appetite among Scottish companies to explore African markets and the strength of partnerships that are emerging as a result. Our work is helping businesses turn ambition into action, whether through market insight, in-country access, or practical introductions that help accelerate commercial conversations. With growing member engagement and a clear pipeline of trade missions and delegations for the year ahead, SABA is well positioned to deepen Scotland’s role in these markets and support businesses in pursuing international opportunity.”

Seona Shand, Chief Operating Officer, added: “Our focus this year has been on delivering value for members and making market engagement easier, more informed and more strategic. The growth in membership and participation across our programmes shows that companies want practical pathways into African markets and trusted guidance along the way. As we expand our platforms including SABA Briefings and SABA Consult, we look forward to helping even more organisations connect, build relationships and unlock new commercial outcomes.”

Looking ahead

In the year ahead SABA will:

Expand its outward trade mission programme to North, West and East Africa

Grow inward delegations to Scotland, enabling direct engagement between Scottish and African partners

Scale Scotland London Africa Week as a flagship platform for market insight and networking

Deepen sector emphasis in energy, hydrogen, agriculture and aquaculture, ports&maritime, infrastructure and education&skills training

Enhance member support through SABA Consult

SABA’s Annual Report outlines continued demand from Scottish organisations for international growth support and highlights Africa as a high-potential region for partnership and investment aligned with Scotland’s capabilities in energy, skills and innovation.

About the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA):

SABA is the preeminent non-political, Africa focussed, members trade organisation with an unrivalled board of experienced directors which promotes trade, investment and knowledge sharing between Scotland’s world class expertise and Africa’s priority sectors including energy, agriculture, the blue economy, healthcare, skills training and education by leveraging extensive commercial, trade, political and government contacts across Scotland and Africa.

As part of this, our team organises private meetings, round tables, seminars, conferences, global trade missions and offers market research, intelligence sharing and consultancy services.