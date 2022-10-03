With Africa seeking to maximize the exploitation of its entire resource base including oil, gas, coal and renewable energy for a secure and sustainable energy mix that will support the continent’s efforts to accelerate electrification and drive socioeconomic development, cooperation regarding knowledge sharing, skills development, project deployment and financing with global parties is vital. As the voice of the African energy sector, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to advance cooperation between African energy policymakers, companies and investors with global industry stakeholders to fast-track the continent’s development of a sustainable energy mix.

In this respect, the AEC is proud to announce that a delegation from Saudi Arabia – one of the world's leading hydrocarbon producer and exporter – will be joining African and global energy industry players at the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town. The delegation comprises Ministry of Energy representatives including Dr. Zaid Al Ghareeb, Director, Clean Hydrogen and Circular Carbon Economy; Dr. Gasem Fallatah, Deputy Director for Oil Sustainability Program; Muteb Faqehy, Advisor to the Ministry; Omar Asiri, Expert Engineer; Tariq Al Shammari, Director of Department; Fawaz Al Mazroo, Director General of Partnerships and International Organizations; Fuad Mosa, General Supervisor of Local Content, Risks and Crises Management; Saad Al Khuzayim, Department Manager of Business Development&Planning; Mohammed Al Qahtani, General Manager, Innovation&Development; and Abdullah Al Qahtani, Senior Energy Engineer, alongside Yassir Mufti, Vice President for Fuel at Saudi Aramco; Mohammed Al Mulhim, President of Aramco Trading; Abdulaziz Al Hamdan, Vice President for Development Sector and Growth at Aramco Trading; and Hamid Alharthi, General Manager, South Africa region at Sabic.

The presence of the Saudi delegation at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest gathering for energy players – will be crucial for shaping discussions around the challenges and opportunities for the oil and gas industry in the energy transition.

With the African continent seeking to maximize the development and exploitation of its estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to lift over the 600 million of its people out of energy poverty, the attendance and participation of the Saudi delegation in high-level AEW 2022 panel discussions and meetings will be crucial for helping the continent develop best practices to optimize the hydrocarbons industry and deliver a just and inclusive energy transition.

Representing one of the world’s largest oil and gas reserve holders as well as one of the most established hydrocarbons markets, the presence of a Saudi delegation at AEW 2022 will be important for driving dialogue around how Africa can boost exploration investments, production activities, infrastructure rollout across the midstream and downstream sectors as well as enhance the use and monetization of hydrocarbon resources to make energy poverty history across the continent by 2030 whilst improving gross domestic product growth and contributing towards global energy security.

“I want to thank HRH Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman for ensuring that Saudi Arabia is not only present but lead on key discussions. We are honored to be hosting the delegation from Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest energy markets, to speak about the importance of oil and gas resources in developing and exploiting a sustainable energy mix. We believe Africa has a lot to learn from Saudi Arabia regarding how to handle its vast oil and gas resources for energy security and socioeconomic growth. At AEW 2022, representatives from Saudi Arabia will speak about how Africa can drill more oil and gas wells and build more refineries and pipelines whilst reducing emissions for energy independence, reliability and affordability,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment’, AEW 2022 will host representatives from Saudi Arabia’s energy sector in exclusive networking sessions and various forums around the future of the hydrocarbons industry.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.