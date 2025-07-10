The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), has delivered 23 metric tonnes of premium Saudi dates to support more than 100,000 vulnerable women, children, and families in northern Mozambique who are suffering from the impacts of conflict and displacement.

Dates, a staple of Saudi generosity and nutrition for centuries, are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and essential minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and iron. This donation will directly enhance the diets of families struggling with food insecurity, providing both immediate nourishment and a symbol of solidarity from the people of Saudi Arabia.

The shipment arrived at the Port of Nacala and was swiftly transported to Cabo Delgado Province, where distribution to conflict-affected households is already underway.

“These dates will strengthen the diets of 100,000 people—especially women and children—and represent a meaningful gesture of solidarity from the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the people of Mozambique”, said Antonella D’Aprile, WFP Country Director in Mozambique.

Mr. Mishaal Bin Shail, Acting Charge d’affaires of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Mozambique, added. “The gift of dates is a quiet yet powerful symbol of goodwill reflecting shared values, strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations, and echoing a border spirit of care and solidarity that defines the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s engagement with vulnerable communities”.

Mozambique is currently facing one of its most severe food security crises in recent years. An estimated 5 million people require urgent humanitarian assistance, and nearly 40 percent of children under five are suffering from chronic malnutrition. In the north, ongoing conflict and climate shocks continue to displace families and disrupt livelihoods, making life-saving support more critical than ever.

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian assistance, coordinated by KSrelief, is a cornerstone of its foreign aid. Since 2015, KSrelief has delivered aid to vulnerable communities worldwide. Between 2022 and 2024 alone, Saudi Arabia provided 160 metric tonnes of dates to Mozambique, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the country’s recovery and resilience.