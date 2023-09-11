Sandton City (www.SandtonCity.com), Africa’s premium shopping destination, is thrilled to announce its upcoming 50th-anniversary that will be celebrated with an exquisite retail festival. The unique one-day event, taking place on Tuesday 12 September 2023, promises a day filled with an extraordinary shopping experience, outstanding exclusive offers, and a jubilant atmosphere, as the iconic mall marks five decades of exceptional service and superior retail.

Since its inception in 1973, Sandton City, in Johannesburg, has commanded a unique position of high-end retail, drawing shoppers from across the world to experience its diverse array of over 300 premium retailers, that reflect the most beloved brands from both within South Africa and internationally. As the mall reaches this remarkable milestone, the 50th-anniversary retail festival is a tribute to its commitment to offering unparalleled shopping experiences.

Visitors to the centre on the day can expect an array of delights, including:

Irresistible retailer offers, complimentary gifts and added value: Shoppers will be treated to an array of exclusive offers, at over 90 stores in the centre, ensuring that purchases are accompanied by unbeatable value at participating retailers. For example, Alpha Industries is offering a free t-shirt with any jacket purchased; at Fabiani, the first 50 customers will get 50% off anything in store, at Karl Lagerfeld, an exclusive KARL gift will accompany every in-store purchase over R 5 000; and uniQbrows will offer free Iconic Intense brown brow tints, to name a few. These offers are valid on Tuesday 12 September at Sandton City only, terms&conditions apply.

Extended Trading Hours: Sandton City recognizes that celebrations should know no time constraints. To accommodate the festivity, the mall will extend its trading hours, granting guests ample time to explore and enjoy, with most stores in the centre staying open till 9:00 PM on the day.

Live entertainment: From 12 noon, shoppers can enjoy complimentary live musical performances by, some of South Africa’s top artists, DJ Zinhle, Goodluck, Holly Rey and Kings of Weekend in the centre court outside Checkers.

Spend and win competition: Shoppers who spend R 500 or more between 1 – 12 September at any of their favourite stores in Sandton City, may enter a competition to win a R 50 000 Sandton City gift card, with the entry box conveniently placed in the centre court.

Additionally, Sandton City will unveil a captivating History Wall installation, on the fourth level, in close proximity to Clicks, Woolworths, Toy Kingdom and Loads of Living, providing visitors with an opportunity to journey through time. This installation showcases the centre’s evolution from its inception to the present day, offering a glimpse into the rich history and transformative journey since its development, and how the remarkable centre has stayed at the forefront of African retail.

Dimitri Kokinos, Asset Manager of Sandton City, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming 50th-anniversary retail festival, stating, “We are immensely proud to celebrate five decades of excellence in retail. Sandton City has been an iconic symbol of luxury, innovation, style and community for fifty years. As we embark on this milestone, we are excited to offer shoppers a day filled with exuberant experiences and unforgettable retail moments, while paying tribute to the centre’s legacy as a retail haven, offering an unparalleled mix of luxury brands, fashion, lifestyle, and dining experiences.”

For more information and regular updates go to www.SandtonCity.com or follow the centre on social media @SandtonCitymall.

Notes to Editors:

Entertainment line-up:

12 – 2pm: DJ Soosh

2pm – 2:45pm: Holly Rey

2:45pm – 4pm: DJ Soosh

4pm – 5pm: Kings of The Weekend

5pm – 6pm: DJ Soosh

6pm – 6:45pm: Goodluck

6:45pm – 7pm: DJ Soosh

7pm – 7:45pm: DJ Zinhle

7:45pm – 10pm: DJ Soosh

Artist line-up and performance times are subject to change.

About Sandton City:

Sandton City Shopping Centre is renowned amongst both local and international visitors as one of Africa’s leading retail destinations. With an impressive retail, office and leisure space ranking as South Africa’s top performing retail destination in terms of trading density, Sandton City has an effective tenant leasing strategy and a low vacancy level. The shopping centre is home to over 300 of the most exciting local and international brands and presents you with a world of luxury in the exclusive Diamond Walk.

Sandton City is six-star green-star rated by the Green Building Council of South Africa. This is the first super-regional shopping centre on the African continent to achieve such a prestigious rating, representing world leadership in environmentally sustainable operational efficiencies. In accordance with the SHORE accreditation standards by international certification body SAFE Asset Group, Sandton City is certified COVID-19 compliant and has also achieved gold level status as a safe retail destination for its ability to prevent, adapt, respond to, recover and learn from operational disruptions. Adjacent to world-class hotels and mega corporate headquarters, winning multiple Best Shopping Mall awards each year, Sandton City continues to be a leader in mixed-use properties.

Sandton City is co-owned by Liberty Two Degrees, Liberty Group and Pareto Limited, and managed by JHI Retail Proprietary Limited.

For more information, please visit either www.SandtonCity.com, www.Liberty2Degrees.co.za, www.Pareto.co.za.