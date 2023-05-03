At Ricoh, we are in the business of leading change. Change that unleashes human potential through the power and opportunity of technology. Change built on our deep understanding of technology’s role in the processes of the workplace – both on site and remotely. We have a strong legacy of pioneering new and better ways of working. Bringing both the experience and creative know-how needed to maximize human value through technology. Enabling us to change everyday life in the workplace for the better. Freeing up people to do the things that are both relevant and interesting to them. Making technology truly inclusive. And ultimately bringing out the best in people.

Due to our Strategic partnerships in Africa, we are able to provide widespread access to the Ricoh brand and to the full Ricoh Digital Services Portfolio for our current and new customers. We strive to create long-term collaborative partnerships with local as well as global customers to accelerate their path to work smarter.

When you visit the Ricoh International stand you will experience the capabilities of 3 of our key solutions from our Digital Service Portfolio. Explore Ricoh’s solution to the growing Cybersecurity threat with Ricoh RansomCare powered by BullWall. Discover true workplace optimization with our own workflow management solution Docuware and uncover your potential cost savings with a customized print management solution.

Gitex Africa provides a significant opportunity for Ricoh International to offer solutions to meet the ever evolving challenges of our customers.

About Ricoh:

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services and information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD)

For further information, please visit www.Ricoh-europe.com