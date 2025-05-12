At the recent Connect Xperience event, TelCables Nigeria unveiled how Clouds2Africa, a locally hosted cloud solution, is transforming the way businesses in Nigeria access, manage, and expand their digital resources.

“Clouds2Africa is tailored to Nigeria’s unique business environment”, explained Israel Ogboi, Pre-Sales Engineer at TelCables Nigeria. “With its scalable infrastructure, robust security protocols and user-friendly interface, our solution rivals – and in some cases surpasses – the more complex international cloud offerings.” Hosted in two Tier III data centres in Lagos, the platform guarantees lower latency, full compliance with local regulations and enhanced reliability.

In a live demo, Israel showed how businesses can efficiently scale operations and securely store data while meeting performance expectations. He also highlighted ACloudConnect, a hybrid Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) option that provides secure, dedicated links between on-premises infrastructure and global cloud providers – bypassing the public internet and reducing vulnerability.

Despite existing challenges such as policy constraints and talent shortages, Ogboi noted that TelCables is working closely with government and partners to drive skills development and cloud literacy. “We’re debunking myths and breaking barriers. Through events like Connect Xperience and our local Partner Enablement Program, we’re enabling ISPs and resellers to adopt revenue-sharing models and deliver future-ready cloud services,” he said.

Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria, added: “Backed by Angola Cables’ extensive global infrastructure – including an integrated subsea cable network and over 300 cloud onramps – we’re positioning Nigeria at the heart of Africa’s digital future. Our mission is to empower local businesses with the tools they need to compete globally.”

Angola Cables is an internationally established ICT and digital solutions and network services provider. The company specializes in connectivity solutions for the wholesale market and offers tailored digital services and solutions across multiple industries, including Cloud resources for the corporate enterprise sector.

Known for its innovation, Angola Cables operates a robust global backbone network, providing access to major IXPs, Tier I operators, and global content providers. With more than 30 PoPs and connections to plus 930 interconnected Data Centres and 6000 peering agreements, traffic over its international network is more than 18 500 Tbps.

The company has its own submarine cable network spanning over 33,000 kilometres (WACS, SACS, and MONET) and extends its services to over 50,000 kilometres through partner cables, connecting the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Additionally, the company operates two world-class Data Centres, AngoNAP Fortaleza in Brazil and AngoNAP Luanda in Angola. Angola Cables also manages PIX in Brazil and AngonIX in Angola - one of the leading internet traffic exchange points in Africa that directly connects to over 21 IXPs worldwide.

With a significant international presence, Angola Cables is expanding its operations into strategic markets such as Brazil, South Africa, the United States and Nigeria. The company promotes intercontinental interconnection, driving digital and economic development, and ranks among the top 25 internet service providers in the world today.

For more information, visit the website: www.AngolaCables.co.ao

TelCables West Africa is powered by the Angola Cables network, a multinational telecommunications company operating in the wholesale market. The company operates connectivity, IT solutions and services as well as international data circuit capacity and IP Transit via submarine cables.

As the most connected network operator in Africa, we provide secure, low-latency direct routes from West Africa to the USA and South America and from West Africa to London. With our presence across a few Nigerian IP hubs from Lekki, WACS CLS, Medallion DC, Rack Centre and others, and connections across Africa via the Djoliba network, we can connect your business to the world.

For more information, visit the website: https://TelCables.ng/