The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, Mr Donald Selamolela, has noted with appreciation the successful reopening of the Central Line connecting Khayelitsha to the CBD.

Mr Selamolela attended the function that was overseen by the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, Deputy Minister Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, and the City of Cape Town Mayor, Mr Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Mr Selamolela said: “This is a significant infrastructural rail project that must benefit our people to and from work. We particularly appreciate the investment government has put into this project. We are changing the lives of people of Cape Town for the better.”

The Central Line which used to commute 2 million passengers daily, had fallen victim to vandalism which saw the rail tracks being stolen and the stations being vandalised. This

Mr Selamolela called on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) not to lose momentum and increase the volume of carriages on the rails while significantly improve signalling equipment as that will ease pressure on Cape Town freeways.

“The reopening must not end with the photo opportunity of officials, but a real change in people’s lives through the provision of affordable, safe and reliable public transport. PRASA must act with speed and regain the trust people used to place on trains. We want them to be a transport mode of choice.”

Mr Selamolela urged the community and community leaders to play a role in protecting and guarding the rolling stock and the network as the assets are theirs. “The greatest security is in the hands of the people. They must safeguard the Central Line against cable theft and burning of trains.”

“Our country requires this service as of yesterday. So many of our people are unemployed and will benefit greatly from this PRASA initiative.”