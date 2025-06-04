Stefano Marani, CEO of gas producer Renergen, is set to discuss the company’s South African projects and investment pipeline at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference. Taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, the event is the largest of its kind on the continent. As a major helium producer in South Africa, Renergen is well-positioned to lead discussions around opportunities for gas-driven growth in the country.

As South Africa’s only onshore gas producer, Renergen operates the Virginia Gas Project in the country’s Free State province. The project – which restarted phase one operations in 2024 – produces 350 kg of liquid helium per day in tandem with a 2,700 gigajoules of LNG per day. Phase two is expected to begin in 2026, significantly increasing capacity. At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Marani is expected to share insights into the role the project will play in South Africa’s helium market. Providing an update on the project, Marani will delve into the impact investments in gas will have across the region.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

In May 2025, Renergen announced that U.S.-based ASP Isotopes made an offer to acquire 100% of Renergen’s shares through a share-for-share offer. The acquisition, which is expected to close in Q3, 2025, will combine ASP Isotopes’ expertise in isotope enrichment with Renergen’s helium production capabilities, creating a company positioned to scale-up production and support South Africa’s helium demand. The acquisition creates opportunities for horizontal business expansion, allowing the company to tap into strategic industries such as healthcare, nuclear, semiconductors and rocketry. The transaction also signals a strategic step for ASP Isotopes’ expansion and comes as the company plans a second listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange later this year.

In addition to creating a more integrated supply chain in South Africa, the acquisition provides an opportunity for Renergen to accelerate the development of the Virginia Gas Project. Phase two of the project comprises an expansion of current operations through several initiatives. These include drilling approximately 350-450 new productive wells; the construction of a gas gathering network of pipelines; the development of a 32,000 million British thermal units of LNG and 894 million cubic feet of liquid helium; as well as the deployment of 35 road tankers. As such, the project is expected to play an important part in meeting South Africa’s demand for liquid helium while introducing a new source of fuel to the market through LNG. The Virginia Gas Project also produces LNG and Renergen aims to increase output to support domestic market growth.

“Gas is not a transition fuel for countries such as South Africa; it is a destination fuel. The country has significant amounts of natural gas reserves, most of which are underdeveloped. But companies such as Renergen are leading the way towards unlocking these resources and are expected to play an instrumental part in supporting South Africa’s economic growth. Projects such as the Virginia Gas Project are vital for the country and more investments across the gas value chain will support sustainable growth in South Africa,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.