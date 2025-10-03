Renaissance Africa Energy – a consortium of five energy companies – has announced it is seeking partners to help grow its portfolio and drive oil and gas development in Nigeria.

The announcement was made by Tony Attah, Managing Director and CEO of Renaissance Africa Energy during a briefing at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025.

“We are born in Nigeria and made for Africa,” Attah stated, adding, “We strive to be Africa’s leading energy company, enabling energy security and industrialization in a sustainable manner.”

During the presentation, Attah highlighted a strong portfolio of investment opportunities for companies to partner with Renaissance Africa Energy in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. He noted that extensive infrastructure supports the company’s portfolio of 18 blocks – 15 onshore and 3 offshore – 46 producing fields, 643 active conduits, 29 flow stations and five gas plants.

Meanwhile, Attah also announced Renaissance Africa Energy’s growth ambitions to support its ambitions to become a pan-African oil and gas company. The company has set a target to increase liquid production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2030 and 1 billion cubic feet per day of domestic gas supply.

In March 2025, Renaissance Africa Energy – a consortium comprising ND Western, Aradel Holdings, First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company, Waltersmith Group and Petrolin Group – completed a $1.3 billion acquisition of energy major Shell’s offshore subsidiary the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria.

The company stated that its vision is to be Africa’s leading energy company, enabling energy security and industrialization across the continent in a sustainable way.