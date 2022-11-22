Digital financial services hold great promise as a means to enable financial inclusion and thus help improve people’s lives. However, cybercrime has become a key concern in developing and emerging markets and is threatening to hinder global advances in building more inclusive digital society. Whilst governments in emerging markets are starting to implement cyber security strategies with the aim of setting standards for risk management and providing clarity regarding liabilities, effective monitoring require new expertise and resources for sustainability.

Against this background, The RegTech Africa Conference 2023 is set to harness the nexus between financial inclusion, consumer protection and cybersecurity for inclusive and sustainable digital growth.

RegTech Africa Conference is the premier platform with the power to influence change for regulators, regulated and key industry stakeholders to engage, collaborate and share knowledge around new technologies and practices that support better regulations.

The maiden edition of the conference held in partnership with the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation, was hugely successful and boasts of high-level representation of businesses and regulators across key sectors such as financial services, technology, telecommunications and Venture capital companies.

The 2023 edition of the conference is scheduled to hold between 24th and 26th May, 2023 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos – Nigeria in a hybrid format, with the theme: ELEVATING NATIONAL POLICY ON FINANCIAL INCLUSION, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND CYBERSECURITY.

As the fintech capital of Africa, the choice of Lagos as the venue could not have been more appropriate. As one of the fastest growing cities in the world, Lagos is the most populous city on the African continent. With close to 25 million people the megacity has the highest GDP and houses the largest and busiest seaports on the continent; with Oriental Hotel at the heart of Victoria Island and shielded from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The conference boasts of an expansive line-up of over 75 inspiring speakers and target participants of over 1,000 across over 80 countries, with a unified agenda on mind-stirring breakout sessions, focused on live case studies, information exchange, focused pitch decks and cutting-edge insights; all curated after an intensive market research and feedback from key industry stakeholders.

The Conference which promises to be exciting, educative and informative, providing lot of opportunities for knowledge sharing, networking and partnership at the highest level, is driven by stellar advisory committee with shared purpose and proven track record in the advancement of innovative regulation across Africa.

Speaking on the event, the CEO, Regtech Media Group, Cyril Okoroigwe, disclosed that the 2021 Nigerian National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) identifies the banking, finance, and insurance sector as one of its thirteen critical information infrastructure sectors.

He stated that the conference theme provides an opportunity to explore how emerging countries of Africa are elevating national policies on cybersecurity to enable digital protection and financial inclusion in the quest to build a more inclusive and sustainable society.

According to him, the event will seek to drive inclusive growth through investment and strengthen inclusive and sustainable digital growth for global competitiveness through knowledge sharing, technology transfer and research innovation.

He further hinted on the launch of the maiden RegTech Rockstar Awards, a global data-driven awards in celebration of excellence in regulatory innovation across Africa and beyond.

