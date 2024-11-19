Registration is now open for the 2024 African Economic Conference (AEC), a flagship event co-hosted by the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Taking place in Gaborone, Botswana, from 23 to 25 November, the conference will bring together African leaders, business executives, academics, young researchers, and experts under the theme “Securing Africa’s Economic Future Amidst Rising Uncertainty.”

This year’s conference will provide a platform for African countries to address pressing economic challenges and strengthen their resilience to growing global pressures.

The 2024 AEC will focus on four key areas:

The Impact of Uncertainty on Africa’s Development,

Resilience through African-led solutions,

Innovative Financing in Uncertain Times,

Leveraging Technology for Predictive Strategies.

The conference will explore how innovation and youth-led solutions can strengthen resilience across sectors. It will also feature a competition to recognize outstanding research, with awards for the most impactful paper from leading researchers across the continent.

Through dialogue and expert insights, the African Economic Conference 2024 will generate actionable recommendations to guide African countries toward a stable and prosperous future as they navigate an increasingly complex global landscape.

Register now to follow the discussions in-person or online: https://apo-opa.co/3Zds4EW

For interviews and media inquiries, please contact

UNDP:

Eve Sabbagh,

Strategic Communications Specialist,

eve.sabbagh@undp.org

African Development Bank:

Emeka Anuforo,

Communication and External Relations,

media@afdb.org

ECA:

Sophia Denekew,

Media Relations,

denekews.uneca@un.org