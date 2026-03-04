From 3 to 6 March 2026, the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire is hosting a regional consultation on the Future of Trade, Economic Integration and Sustainable Development in West Africa. Organized by the ECOWAS Commission, this meeting forms part of the preparatory process for the forthcoming Special Summit of Heads of State and Government on the future of the Community.

Since its establishment in 1975, ECOWAS has emerged as a cornerstone of African regional integration, notably through the promotion of the free movement of persons and goods, coordinated peace and security interventions, and the progressive harmonization of economic and sectoral policies. These achievements have significantly strengthened cooperation and solidarity among ECOWAS Member States.

However, evolving geopolitical dynamics, global economic disruptions, persistent security challenges, rapid digital transformation, and mounting climate pressures call for a comprehensive strategic reassessment of the Community’s integration agenda. In this context, renewed collective commitment and innovative policy responses are essential.

Held under the theme, “Future of Trade, Economic Integration and Sustainable Development in West Africa” the consultation provides an inclusive and forward-looking platform for dialogue on the current and emerging challenges facing regional integration in West Africa.

The official opening ceremony took place on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, in Abidjan. The opening address was delivered on behalf of the Government of Côte d’Ivoire by H.E. Adama Dosso, Deputy Minister to the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in charge of African Integration and Ivorians Abroad. Other distinguished speakers included Mr. Cassimir Migan, First Vice President of the Federation of West African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FEWACCI), representing Mr. Faman Touré, President of the FEWACCI; Cheikh Mouhamady Cissokho, Honorary President of ROPPA; Honourable Adjaratou Traoré, Member of Parliament of Côte d’Ivoire and Second Vice-President of the ECOWAS Parliament, representing the Honourable Hadja Mémounatou Ibrahima, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament; Honorable Dr. Kalilou Sylla, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission; and Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Chair of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme Task Force and former President of the ECOWAS Commission.

In his remarks, Dr. Kalilou Sylla emphasized that the consultation aims to initiate an in-depth and constructive debate on regional economic integration, and multilateralism in order to formulate responses aligned with the aspirations of present and future generations. He noted that the meeting represents a decisive step toward building a people-centered ECOWAS founded on peace, shared prosperity, and inclusive and sustainable development.

At the heart of the discussions is the advancement of economic integration and sustainable development within an international environment marked by renewed protectionist policies, trade tensions, intensified competition for strategic minerals, the rapid rise of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, as well as the challenges posed by climate change and demographic pressures. Particular emphasis is placed on the inclusion of youth and women as essential drivers of transformation and regional resilience.

Despite notable progress, intraregional trade remains below 15 percent, reflecting the persistence of non-tariff barriers, infrastructure deficits, and continued dependence on primary commodity exports. Participants will therefore examine practical measures to accelerate the effective implementation of the ECOWAS regional common market, in line with Vision 2050, which seeks to establish a fully integrated region supported by strong institutions that uphold fundamental rights and promote sustainable growth.

The consultation brings together key stakeholders from across West Africa, including representatives of national ministries responsible for regional integration, the organized private sector, regional professional associations, civil society organizations, and academia. Deliberations are structured around plenary sessions and thematic working groups addressing the realization of the regional common market, the pathway toward a single regional currency, the strategic role of women and youth in a transforming global economy, and climate-smart agriculture as a pillar of food security and sovereignty.

In addition, a multi-stakeholder panel will provide an opportunity to share Côte d’Ivoire’s experience in regional integration and to explore forward-looking perspectives aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and sustainable development throughout the Community.