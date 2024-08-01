Earlier this month, Canadian independent Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) spud the Naingopo-1 exploration well in the Damara Fold Belt in Namibia’s Kavango Basin. As ReconAfrica progresses with onshore exploration efforts, the company will participate in African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 – scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town – as a Bronze Sponsor, underscoring its commitment to expanding Namibia’s hydrocarbon reserves.

ReconAfrica is renowned for its exploration activities in the Kavango Basin in Namibia and Botswana, where it is currently targeting multiple oil and natural gas reservoirs. In partnership with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), the company has pioneered an innovative and data-driven approach to exploration. Since 2020, ReconAfrica has drilled several test wells providing valuable data on the potential of the Kavango Basin. Its latest Naingopo-1 well is expected to reach a total depth of around 3,800 m within 90 days and will be critical to establishing prospectivity of the basin.

ReconAfrica and NAMCOR have identified five potential conventional reservoir zones in its initial wells in the Kavango Basin, with over 650 feet of net reservoir confirmed. These wells have shown substantial hydrocarbon presence, suggesting the potential for significant discoveries in the region. The company has also completed approximately 30% of a 450-km seismic field acquisition program, which is on schedule and expected to guide future drilling locations.

Participation at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 provides a strategic opportunity for ReconAfrica to connect with key stakeholders, explore new partnerships and potentially farm-in to promising onshore projects across Africa. Countries like Angola – set to launch a frontier licensing round in early-2025 – offer underexplored prospects coupled with established production infrastructure. Angola’s onshore exploration potential includes the Lower Congo and Kwanza basins, which have shown promising geological structures similar to those found in offshore fields, making them attractive for further exploration and development.

Similarly, countries like Mozambique, Uganda and Tanzania are opening up new exploration frontiers, presenting attractive farm-in opportunities for independents like ReconAfrica. The oil reserves in Uganda’s portion of the Lake Albert Basin, particularly in the Albertine Graben, are estimated at around 6.5 billion barrels, indicating promising prospects within the onshore region.

“ReconAfrica’s exploration efforts in the Kavango Basin affirm its commitment to discovering and developing new energy resources in Africa’s frontier markets, particularly focusing on untapped onshore potential to unlock significant oil and gas resources. The company’s efforts also align with broader initiatives to enhance regional energy security and stimulate economic growth through sustainable resource development,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Returning for this year’s edition of AEW: Invest in African Energy, ReconAfrica will contribute its technical expertise and latest project updates to industry-led discussions and presentations. By engaging with Africa’s leading energy sector stakeholders, ReconAfrica aims to support the continent’s journey towards energy independence and sustainable development.