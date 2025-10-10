The African Development Bank (https://AfDB.org), in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), has released a new study urging coordinated and innovative investments to strengthen food security and unlock the agricultural potential of northern Nigeria.

Launched on the margins of the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, the report emphasizes the need for sustained, evidence-based investment to rebuild livelihoods and drive inclusive agricultural transformation in regions affected by fragility and conflict.

“Investing in Innovative Food Systems Solutions in Challenging Contexts,” provides a roadmap for revitalizing northern Nigeria’s food systems. It identifies actionable policy, institutional, and investment priorities that can accelerate agricultural recovery, restore livelihoods, and promote long-term resilience.

During a high-level panel session organized to launch the report, government officials, northern state governors, traditional rulers, and development partners held a dialogue on rethinking and advancing sustainable food systems.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, noted that farmers continue to rely on traditional storage systems because most national silos are located far from production hubs. “We are working to ensure that at least 80 percent of silos are sited in small farming communities,” he said.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, emphasized that long-term solutions require consistency and private-sector investment and that fixing agricultural value chains and encouraging long-term investment is the best way to tackle poverty in northern Nigeria.

Abdul Kamara, Director General for Nigeria at the African Development Bank, who moderated the session, highlighted the importance of mobilizing private capital and strengthening value chains. He noted that reviving agriculture in northern Nigeria is fundamental to achieving food sovereignty and shared prosperity. “By building resilient agricultural value chains, we can create sustainable jobs, empower women and youth, and lay the foundations for long-term stability.”

The African Development Bank’s agricultural portfolio in Nigeria currently stands at close to $900 million, channelled through flagship initiatives such as the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) and the National Agriculture Growth Scheme (NAGS). These initiatives reflect the Bank’s commitment to value addition, productivity, and market access across the agricultural value chain.

The report identifies eight key crops: sorghum, millet, maize, wheat, cowpeas, soybeans, groundnuts, and tomatoes - as strategic entry points for investment. It maps production clusters, trade corridors, and supply chain costs, offering an evidence-based framework for policymakers and investors to catalyze inclusive growth in fragile contexts.

“The study offers clear, data-driven guidance on how to strengthen food systems in fragile contexts,” said Dr. Steven Were Omamo, Executive Director of IFPRI. “By grounding policy and investment decisions in rigorous evidence, we can ensure lasting impact and smarter resilience-building,” he added.

While humanitarian assistance remains essential, the report calls for a shift toward market-led solutions, climate-smart agriculture, and public–private partnerships that can move communities beyond crisis response toward sustained recovery.

“Rebuilding northern Nigeria’s breadbasket requires more than emergency aid - it demands bold investments rooted in peace, resilience, and long-term recovery,” said David Stevenson, WFP Nigeria Country Director and Representative.

The partners called on governments, investors, and development partners to use the study as a framework for channeling financing to ensure a food-secure, resilient, and inclusive future for northern Nigeria.

Contact:

Nkiruka Ugoh

African Development Bank Nigeria Country Department

Email: media@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org