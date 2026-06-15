The Office of the President has today announced the re-appointment of Ms Lya Docteur as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority (SPGA).

Ms Docteur holds an Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Finance through the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and is currently pursuing the ACCA Strategic Professional qualification. She possesses strong leadership, analytical, and stakeholder engagement skills, which will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of the organisation.

Ms Docteur brings extensive experience in public financial management, institutional leadership, governance, and administration. She has demonstrated exceptional expertise in financial stewardship, strategic planning, compliance, and stakeholder engagement across the public and private sector.

Throughout her career, Ms Docteur has held senior financial management positions within government and corporate institutions, including the Ministry of Finance and Cable&Wireless Seychelles. Her extensive experience in public sector accountability, risk management, procurement oversight, and institutional development has earned her recognition as a dedicated and results-oriented professional.

Ms Docteur was first appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority in November 2022.

Her re-appointment takes effect on the 1st June 2026.​