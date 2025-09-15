South Africa’s Rand Refinery – the world’s largest integrated precious metals refining and smelting complex – has joined the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) as an Associate Sponsor. The company’s participation underscores its commitment to fostering partnerships with global mining stakeholders to advance Africa’s local beneficiation agenda, in line with the event’s theme From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.

AMW 2025 will connect Africa’s leading gold-producing nations and companies – including Ghana, Mali, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Egypt, Nigeria, Uganda and B2Gold – with downstream players like Rand Refinery to unlock the full potential of Africa’s gold sector.

Rand Refinery continues to reinforce Africa’s role as a global gold powerhouse, having refined approximately one-third of the world’s mined gold to date. The company has a crucial role to play as African-gold rich countries seek to maximize gold production and monetization of value-added products for GDP growth. Rand Refinery is advancing the sustainability of gold processing, deploying a 4.5 MW solar PV system to meet its peak power demand, reducing its annual carbon footprint by 8.500 tons. The firm is also spearheading Africa’s responsible gold monetization agenda through innovative traceability and transparency solutions such as RandTrack and the Gold Bar Integrity platform, while aligning with international standards including the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for responsible gold sourcing. The company is also the only refinery in Africa certified by the London Bullion Market Association for good delivery practices.

AMW 2025 provides an ideal platform for Rand Refinery to showcase its industry milestones and investment strategy. AMW will feature high-level panel discussions and exclusive networking sessions, providing an ideal platform for Rand Refinery to engage with African public and private sector leaders, as well as global investors, to shape the future of Africa’s gold industry.