Liz Williamson, Head of Corporate Finance at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), will speak at the 2024 edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – the country’s premier industry event taking place in Luanda this October. Williamson is expected to discuss strategies for increasing access to capital for Angolan oil and gas projects, as well as global financial trends and investment opportunities.

RMB is an African-based financial institution offering a range of corporate and investment solutions across various markets. The company’s Angola Representative Office offers on-the-ground market intelligence services, supporting trade, finance, infrastructure and sovereign lending in the country. At AOG 2024, Williamson will provide insight into how these services can support Angola’s oil, gas and broader infrastructure sectors.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

Within the infrastructure sector, RMB has a strong track record of providing financial support for projects and companies, with offerings ranging from project finance to equity investment to trade support, arranging and structuring. In the natural gas sector, the institution has closed several transactions across the continent, including the funding of the Avon and Dedisa gas-fired plants in South Africa. RMB has also supported the development of African renewable energy projects, including the Cahora Bassa hydro project in Mozambique; the Roggeveld, Gouda and Umoya wind projects in South Africa; and various solar developments across the continent. https://apo-opa.co/3x6ueLt

During AOG 2024, Williamson will unpack the role of financial institutions like RMB in supporting Angola’s oil and gas sector growth. Williamson joins a strong lineup of industry experts at this year’s AOG conference, including Vaclav Bartuska, Ambassador at Large and Special Envoy for Energy Security at the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Adriano Mongini, CEO of Azule Energy; Guido Brusco, COO of Eni; Mike Sangster, SVP: Africa at TotalEnergies, and many more.

Visit www.AngolaOilAndGas.com for more information.