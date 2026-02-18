Radisson Rewards, the global loyalty program for Radisson Hotel Group (https://apo-opa.co/4tD4tLb), has surpassed 27 million members within three years, reflecting its rapid growth and strong global appeal. In 2025, the program introduced a series of new and expanded partnerships across banking, travel and lifestyle sectors, strengthening its promise to make earning and using points easier, more relevant and more rewarding for members worldwide.

These new partnerships not only broaden everyday earning opportunities but also simplify points conversion and deliver added value through exclusive benefits. As Radisson Hotel Group’s global portfolio continues to grow, now spanning more than 1,600 hotels including member favourite resorts and city hotels, members now have more cities than ever to redeem their rewards in.

Strengthening financial partnerships across key markets

As part of Radisson Rewards’ expansion strategy across high-growth regions, including the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the program has significantly broadened its global banking network in 2025.

These partnerships form part of a broader expansion strategy in Radisson Hotel Group high growth markets of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and India and they enable clients to seamlessly convert points from the bank’s own loyalty program into Radisson Rewards points.

As the largest bank in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Al Rajhi Bank (https://apo-opa.co/4czwvB0) joins Radisson Hotel Group as a significant new partner, marking a major milestone in the Group’s expansion across the Kingdom. This momentum is further strengthened by a new partnership with HSBC Bank (https://apo-opa.co/3OMROFi) in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Together with AI-enabled meetings and events solutions and culturally tailored F&B concepts, these initiatives deepen Radisson Hotel Group’s connection with guests and loyalty members throughout the region.

The Group has achieved record growth in India, recording 33 new hotel signings and expanding into 11 new cities in 2025. It has now partnered with HDFC Bank (https://apo-opa.co/4aqcUlm), India’s largest private sector bank, and Axis Bank (https://apo-opa.co/3OjloCk), the third-largest private sector bank in India, to offer guests and clients unrivalled access to hotels and rewards.

In the United Kingdom, Radisson Hotel Group formed a new partnership with business credit card provider Capital on Tap (https://apo-opa.co/4b0SYor), offering their PRO customers an exclusive tier match. This grants them immediate VIP status to utilize within Radisson Rewards. As part of this collaboration, all Capital on Tap bank customers can also seamlessly convert points earned through the bank’s loyalty program directly into Radisson Rewards points, creating a streamlined path to enhanced travel benefits and rewards.

Everyday rewards through lifestyle partnerships

In an exciting expansion, the new Radisson Rewards Shop introduces a powerful new way for members to accelerate their earnings, uniquely positioning Radisson Rewards as a lifestyle ecosystem rather than a travel‑only program by allowing members to earn points on everyday purchases while shopping with their favourite brands. Brands in the portal include lifestyle favourites like Fnac, Sephora, Adidas, Nike, Apple, and Samsung. This elevated proposition makes Radisson Rewards stand out turning routine shopping into a rewarding experience that strengthens long‑term loyalty and keeps the brand present in members’ everyday lives. Radisson Rewards Shop (https://apo-opa.co/4amXiz7) is currently available in the UK, US, India, Spain, France, Italy and Germany.

Further strengthening its travel ecosystem, Radisson Rewards has extended its partnership with GetYourGuide (https://apo-opa.co/4kKL8DI), a booking platform for travel tours, attractions, excursions and activities around the world. Radisson Rewards members in all markets are now able to earn points per every US dollar spent in every market worldwide – enabling them more experiences, and more rewards.

Radisson Rewards offers one of the sector’s most streamlined tier structures, enabling members to reach the highest tier twice as fast as traditional hotel loyalty programs, with benefits available from day one. Combined with dynamic redemption and an expanding partner ecosystem, members enjoy greater flexibility and more meaningful ways to earn points and redeem them for exceptional experiences across the more than 1600 hotels.

“These partnerships reflect our commitment to expanding Radisson Rewards beyond hotel stays and creating a truly global lifestyle program,” said Ana Martinez de Velasco, Global Director, Radisson Rewards at Radisson Hotel Group “By integrating with leading brands across banking, travel, and retail, we are giving our members more ways to earn, more ways to engage, and more reasons to stay loyal.”

Learn more about Radisson Rewards (https://apo-opa.co/40i0GVW).

For high-resolution pictures, click here (http://apo-opa.co/4kEyu97).

Media Contact :

Heléna Fernandez Rivera

Global Consumer PR Manager

Radisson Hotel Group

helena.fernandez@radissonhotels.com

Connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/3ZI2UOg

TikTok: https://apo-opa.co/4qGD7B6

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3MORCVu

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4qL7oyO

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3MORHsg

WhatsApp: https://apo-opa.co/4kEyFBj

X: https://apo-opa.co/3ONgk9f

About Radisson Hotel Group:

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (https://apo-opa.co/40i0GVW) is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 27 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (https://apo-opa.co/3ZI2V4M) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities (https://apo-opa.co/4rXkc6a), and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website (https://apo-opa.co/4tD4tLb).