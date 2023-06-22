A Qatari airplane carrying 39 tons of food aid, provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Charity (QC), arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the Republic of the Sudan, bringing the total Qatari aid to Sudan to 357 tons.

The aid comes within the framework of the support offered by the State of Qatar to the people of Sudan and its full support for their steadfastness in facing the difficult conditions they live in due to the continuation of fighting.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 71 people from the sisterly Republic of the Sudan by a Qatari airplane that took off from the Port Sudan Airport, bringing the total number of evacuated people to 1,855.

The ministry reiterated Qatar's keenness on security and stability in the sisterly Republic of the Sudan.