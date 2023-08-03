Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


A Qatari airplane carrying 14 tons of food and medical supplies, provided by Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Red Crescent Society, arrived at Port Sudan Airport, bringing the total Qatari aid via the air bridge to Sudan to 371 tons.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s support for the Sudanese people, and its full support for their steadfastness in the face of the difficult conditions they are currently living through due to the continuation of the fighting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar’s keenness to establish security and stability in the Republic of Sudan. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.