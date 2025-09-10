Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack on a village in northeastern Nigeria, which caused dozens of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar’s position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives and reasons.

The Ministry extends Qatar’s condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Nigeria, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

