HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi held separate meetings with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia Alvaro Leyva, on the margin of the Third South Summit in Kampala.

The meetings dealt with cooperation relations between Qatar and the two countries, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

