The second round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Ghana was held Thursday in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The Qatari delegation was led by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi while the Ghanaian delegation was led by HE Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ambassador Ramses Joseph Cleland.

During the consultations, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to addressing a number of topics of mutual interest.

The session was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Ghana Khalid bin Jabr Al Musallam, HE Assistant Director of the Department of African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, along with the accompanying delegation.