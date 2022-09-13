HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met Monday with HE Speaker of the House of Representatives of the State of Libya Aguila Saleh, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the situation in Libya.
HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed, during the meeting, Qatar's full support for the Libyan political track, the relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's unity, stability, and sovereignty and achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people for development and prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.