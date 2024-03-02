The State of Qatar called on the warring parties in Sudan to resume negotiations with the aim of reaching an agreement that ends the fighting and spares civilians further suffering, stressing the need for cooperation to facilitate the access of humanitarian aid to those affected, and to adhere to the principles and rules of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

This came in the statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, during the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on the High Commissioner's Report on Sudan, within the framework of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Her Excellency reaffirmed that the State of Qatar stands by the Sudanese people in the hard times they are going through, and that it continues to provide all forms of support and humanitarian aid to alleviate the burden of the current crisis on them, calling on the international community to redouble its efforts and provide more support to meet the rising needs of the Sudanese.

She reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position towards the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, and its rejection of any form of interference in its internal affairs, noting the need to promote and protect the human rights of the Sudanese people, guarantee their right to live in dignity, and achieve their legitimate aspirations for peace, security and stability.

HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva expressed the State of Qatar's regret over the human rights situation in Sudan as a result of the fighting that has been ongoing for more than ten months, pointing out that while expressing concern about violations and crimes committed against civilians in the capital, Khartoum, in the states of Darfur, and in other regions of Sudan, Doha stresses the importance of immediately stopping these crimes and violations.