HE Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Tuesday in Paris with HE Special Envoy of the French President to Libya Paul Soler.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments in regional issues, especially the situation in Libya.

HE Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs affirmed Qatar's full support for the political track in Libya, the relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's unity, stability, and sovereignty to achieving the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people for development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic, Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani.