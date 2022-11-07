We are proud to announce the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (https://www.Q36-5.com/), and to unveil the 23-rider squad that will represent us in the upcoming 2023 season. Italian cycling brand Q36.5, known for its award-winning cycling innovations, will be the sponsor and technical garment provider of the team, which will be managed by Douglas Ryder.

Our mission of ‘Racing the Future’ will guide the team to be focused and conscious of the impact and contributions our decisions have on the professional sport, the environment, and the people we meet along the way.

“Cycling ignites positive change and we believe this roster of riders and staff will live our mission, will be committed to each other, and will race with passion and fight,” says Doug Ryder, General Manager of the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team.

“With progress at the heart of who we are, our goal is also to help communities grow sustainably using the upward mobility that bikes offer. Bikes don’t only bring people together; they also help move them forward. As a team, we’ll be racing for more than just winning; we’re racing to shape the future in a positive way, with a key focus on mobility, education, and development in Africa,” says Ryder.

By partnering with Q36.5, our riders will benefit from their expertise in creating world-class performance cycling innovations, while the team will be a testing ground for further developing the next generation of functional RaceWear.

Luigi Bergamo, CEO&Head of R&D at Q36.5 explains that their radical approach towards product development has allowed athletes for years now to make significant gains to improve their performance. “We’re extremely proud to see the team’s riders benefit from our products and push the limits of what’s possible.”

With former Italian professional cyclist Vincenzo Nibali joining as technical advisor and Q36.5 brand ambassador, Bergamo elaborates that the team will be able to leverage Nibali’s incredible wealth of knowledge and experience.

Head of Performance, Alex Sans Vega elaborates: “We have assembled a talented, motivated and committed group of individuals, who can be competitive in every type of race and terrain. We want to perform at the highest level from the beginning. The experienced riders who have joined us from the WorldTour bring a wealth of knowledge and will be able to mentor the youngsters in our squad. We have an excellent mix to become one of the best Pro Teams.”

With 13 nationalities represented in the Q36.5 Pro Cycling’s squad of 23 riders, our team offers an inspiring blend of youth and experience.

The 2023 Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team riders:

Negasi Haylu Abreha - ETH

Matteo Badilatti - SUI

Jack Bauer – NZL

Gianluca Brambilla - ITA

Walter Calzoni - ITA

Marcel Camprubi Pijuan - ESP

Fabio Christen – SUI

Filippo Colombo - SUI

Filippo Conca - ITA

Corey Davis – USA

Tom Devriendt - BEL

Mark Donovan- GBR

Alessandro Fedeli – ITA

Carl Fredrik Hagen – NOR

Damien Howson – AUS

Tobias Ludvigsson – SWE

Cyrus Monk – AUS

Matteo Moschetti – ITA

Nicolo' Parisini – ITA

Antonio Puppio – ITA

Joseph Rosskopf – USA

Szymon Sajnok – POL

Nickolas Zukowsky – CAN

Alex Sans Vega will be supported by sports directors Aart Vierhouten and Gabriele Missaglia. Our coaching staff will be led by Carles Tur Carbonell and Mattia Michelusi.

We will continue to run our development squad as the Q36.5 Continental Team, which will serve as a springboard in creating opportunities for young talent. The full roster announcement for the 2023 season will follow in due course.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all our partners who have backed our team and look forward to welcoming new partners on board as we build a sustainable and successful project,” concludes Ryder.

