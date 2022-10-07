Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (EnergyCapitalPower.com) is honored to announce Pumangol – Angola’s leading fuel retailer – as a Bronze Sponsor of the upcoming Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) 2022 Conference&Exhibition, taking place on November 29 – December 1 in Luanda.

Acquired by national oil company Sonangol at the close of 2021, Pumangol boasts a retail network of 79 service stations, services at four airport terminals and the state-of-the-art Terminal de Combustíveis da Pumangol em Luanda (TCPL) fuel terminal in Luanda Bay, among other key assets. The company has been outspoken about the need for greater liberalization of Angola’s downstream sector, which will be at the forefront of discussions at AOG 2022.

In an effort to achieve fuel independence and diversify its national economy, Angola has made large-scale investments in expanding its refining capacity to more than 400,000 barrels per day and improving the commercialization, storage, transportation and distribution of its refined petroleum products. While the successful expansion and liberalization of the sector is currently underway, barriers like subsidized fuel prices, limited infrastructure and low production that meets only 20% of market demand have impeded the full development of Angola’s downstream industry.

“The presence and participation of leading fuel retailer Pumangol at AOG 2022 is critical to furthering discussions around raising fuel prices, eliminating illegal petroleum trading and improving fuel availability for everyday Angolans,” stated Miguel Artacho, International Conference Director for AOG 2022. “We are excited to welcome on board yet another sponsor who is displaying integrity, insight and commitment toward tackling Angola’s most pressing issues.”

Other confirmed AOG 2022 sponsors Sonangol, ExxonMobil, Azule Energy, Chevron, TotalEnergies, Banco BIC, Falcon Oil, Equinor, SONILS, SOAPRO, Certex, and more.