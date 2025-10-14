The Portfolio Committee on Public Service welcomes the suspension, with immediate effect, of the Head of the Gauteng Department of Health and Wellness, Mr Lesiba Arnold Malotana.

The Gauteng Premier announced the suspension on Tuesday.

Last year, the committee also asked the Public Service Commission to investigate the HOD’s appointment, in particular, whether proper procedures were followed in Mr Malotana’s appointment, including verification of his qualifications and consideration of alleged corrupt activities.



Committee Chairperson Mr Jan de Villiers said the committee welcomes this decisive action. “It again underscores the imperative of accountability, integrity and ethical leadership in public service. The committee reiterates its firm view that public officials must at all times be beyond reproach, and transgressions – particularly in matters of governance, procurement and service delivery – must be met with decisive consequences.”



The HOD’s suspension also comes amid revelations from the Special Investigating Unit relating to the misallocation and siphoning of funds, including the uncovering of over R122 million linked to corrupt payments and irregularities involving the Gauteng Health Department and Tembisa Hospital. At least 207 service providers have been identified as having traded with Tembisa Hospital and, so far, 108 matters have been referred to the provincial health department for administrative and disciplinary action.



“The committee views such allegations as a grave betrayal of public trust, especially when the funds in question are meant for essential healthcare services and vulnerable communities,” the Chairperson said.



“We commend Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s prompt appointment of Dr Darion Barclay as acting head to ensure continuity in leadership and minimise disruption in this critical department. The committee calls for stability to be upheld, while allowing the investigative processes to unfold without interference.”



The committee also expects consequences where wrongdoing has been confirmed. “We expect firm administrative, disciplinary or legal consequences, up to and including removal, prosecution and restitution where wrongdoing has been proved.”



The committee also stressed the need for a continuity of service delivery even as investigations proceed.



The Chairperson said that the suspension is a necessary first step but not an endpoint. “It signals the gravity with which government must treat corruption and maladministration in our health sector. The committee remains resolved to ensure that every public official is held to the highest standards, and that public resources serve the public interest rather than private gain.”



The committee will continue to monitor developments closely.