222 MDRT qualifiers in the first six months of 2022 compared to 39 from the same period last year, marking an increase of almost six times; Prudential (https://www.Prudentialplc.com/) continues to invest in its sales distribution to provide quality service and meet the evolving needs of customers.

Prudential Africa today announced that 222 of its sales representatives across seven of its markets in Africa have qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) in the first half of 2022. This is in comparison to 39 qualifiers from the same period last year, up 469 percent. This makes Prudential the company with the highest number of MDRT members in Africa with the largest number of qualifiers coming from Nigeria. Sales representatives comprises agents and financial service consultants.

These results reflect the strong performance of Prudential in Africa where APE sales grew 17 per cent year-on-year as announced by the Group in its 2022 half year financial results. Six of its eight markets recorded double digit growth in APE sales.

Nick Holder, Chief Operating Officer, Prudential Africa, said that the company continues to focus on investing in its distribution channels to support the health and protection needs of its customers.

“We continue to equip our agency force and financial service consultants with digital capabilities to connect and engage with customers, as well as provide personalised advice. Our multi-channel and integrated distribution strategy is able to adapt to evolving customer needs and local market conditions, and positions us well to capture growth opportunities” said Mr Holder.

Prudential Africa has 11,000 agents and a bancassurance network of over 600 bank branches across its eight markets comprising of Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria

MDRT is the global Premier Association of Financial Professionals. MDRT members lead the global financial services profession in professional knowledge, ethical conduct, and client service. Members are recognized as setting the international standard of excellence in the financial services field, meeting unique client needs in the evolving landscape of modern personal finance while adhering to a strict code of ethics.

Contact Information:

Nashiba Nalubega

Regional Communications Manager, Prudential Africa

Nashiba.nalubega@prudentialafrica.com

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3TlWtMl

+256 785 652 653

About Prudential plc:

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people’s wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 19 million life customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London (PRU), Hong Kong (2378), Singapore (K6S) and New York (PUK).

Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Prudential has insurance operations in eight countries in Africa: Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Togo Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria. With over 1 million customers, Prudential Africa works with over 11,000 agents and six exclusive bank partnerships, with access to over 600 branches, to bring value-added insurance solutions to its customers. https://www.Prudentialplc.com/