People living in rural areas of Côte d’Ivoire are dependent on health centres to meet their healthcare needs.

In support of the Ministry of Health's priorities of providing equitable healthcare access, UNOPS is procuring solar equipment that will provide a renewable source of electricity to more than 160 health centres in rural areas of the country – areas not covered by the local electricity distribution network.

Using $16 million in funding from the World Bank, UNOPS will procure and deliver more than 300 solar kits, more than 300 hybrid inverters and more than 3,300 solar streetlights to help upgrade the health centres.

"The solar equipment will help power the lights and equipment necessary for medical professionals to do their jobs, increasing access to health services for people living in rural areas." Jakob Tuborgh - Director a.i. of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Senegal

The next phase of the project – which is part of the World Bank's 'Côte d'Ivoire Health, Nutrition and Early Childhood Development Programme' – will include the installation of the solar equipment in health centres across the country as well as training on the maintenance of the equipment.