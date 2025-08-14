The Ethio-Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response (EPPR) Project held its first Annual Review Meeting from 9 to 11 July 2025 in Bishoftu, Ethiopia. The review brought together high-level government officials, technical experts, UN representatives, and other partners committed to advancing Ethiopia’s pandemic preparedness through a unified One Health approach. Participants included representatives from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), Animal Health Institute (AHI), Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI), regional bureaus, academia, UN agencies, and key development partners, including the UK Health Security Agency.

The meeting was formally opened by Dr. Mebratu Masebo, on behalf of the Minister of Health, setting the tone for a high-level, collaborative exchange. Distinguished keynote speakers included H.E. Professor Afework Kassu, Director General of AHRI; H.E. Dr. Tesfaye Rufael, Director General of AHI; Dr. Patrick Okumu Abok, Team Lead, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, on behalf of the WHO Representative in Ethiopia; Ms. Farai Zimudzi, FAO Country Representative; and Dr. Daniel Ngemera from UNICEF Ethiopia. Their opening remarks underscored the urgency and importance of cross-sectoral collaboration in pandemic risk management.

A gallery walk showcased key achievements from the first year of implementation, highlighting the project’s strong alignment with national One Health priorities. The interactive exhibition gave stakeholders a visual and experiential understanding of interconnected activities and progress made across sectors. Leaders from human and animal health sectors, development partners, and academic institutions engaged with the displays, recognizing Ethiopia’s growing role as a regional leader in pandemic preparedness.

Implementing and delivery partners presented the project’s accomplishments, reflecting a year of determination, innovation, and resilience. Despite early implementation challenges, the EPPR Project has demonstrated measurable results and earned broad praise from government officials and partners. Ethiopia is increasingly regarded as a global example of how pandemic preparedness can be integrated across sectors to build a strong, responsive health system.

Year Two priorities, developed and refined by the project’s Technical Working Groups (TWGs), were shared with the broader stakeholder group to ensure alignment, ownership, and accountability. The revised workplan emphasizes accelerating regional implementation, deepening local capacity, and strengthening cross-sector coordination.

Three thought-provoking panel discussions provided opportunities for deeper reflection and forward-looking dialogue:

The first panel, led by H.E. Dr. Melkamu Abte, focused on EPPR’s contribution to Ethiopia’s national emergency preparedness and response system.

The second, moderated by Dr. Feyesa Regassa, addressed One Health integration and cross-sector collaboration.

The third, led by Dr. Shahira Ahmed Malm, explored strategies for sustainable resource mobilization and co-investment.

These expert discussions generated actionable insights and strategic ideas to guide the project’s future direction.

The meeting’s outcomes reflect not only the national progress made, but also the growing significance of Ethiopia’s leadership in the global pandemic preparedness arena. Supported by the Pandemic Fund—launched at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali and hosted by the World Bank Group with WHO as technical lead—the EPPR Project stands as a flagship example of how global financing and national ownership can converge to address one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time. With a shared vision and collective determination, stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to continue building a safer, healthier, and more prepared Ethiopia.

The meeting concluded with clear commitments for the next phase of the project. Stakeholders agreed on the importance of documenting experiences through policy briefs and scientific publications; trengthening coordination platforms to avoid duplication and build synergy and Jointly mobilizing resources through a One Health financing approach. The other actions agreed on were promoting knowledge sharing via webinars, gallery walks, and field visits, deepening partnerships with academia to support research and training, and Mapping and registering trained workforce members for rapid deployment during emergencies, aligning technical expertise with regional needs.

Project leadership emphasized the need to reassess the pace of implementation, increase regional engagement, and ensure tangible impact at the community level. Sustained leadership commitment, strategic advocacy, and a culture of shared accountability across sectors will be critical to maintaining momentum and achieving long-term success.