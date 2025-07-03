The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) hosted yesterday a meeting for the Mine Action implementing partners, bringing together 22 participants, including national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The meeting, co-organized by the Libyan Mine Action Centre (LibMAC) and the Mine Action Programme, was joined by UNICEF, and representatives from the League of Arab States, Ghana, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Director of LibMAC, Khalil Elshelb, provided an update on the development of the Libyan Mine Action Strategy, announced on Mine Action Day last year as a key sector priority. The Libyan Mine Action Standards are currently under review—a crucial step in implementing the strategy—with support from the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) and the Mine Action Programme.

LibMAC identified Mezda, the Mashrou Al Mooz (Banana Project) area between Ain Zara and Alsabaa in Tripoli, and Khalij al-Bumbah in the east as priority zones due to high contamination levels. It also shared the results of a three-week response to recent clashes in Tripoli, which caused new UXO contamination across 14 neighborhoods. LibMAC tasked NGO Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE) teams with response efforts. Awareness activities reached around 19,500 people, including more than 4,700 women and 3,800 children.

Chief of the Mine Action Programme, Fatma Zourrig, emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between international and national NGOs. She highlighted the importance of ensuring access to remote areas, supporting life-saving efforts, and expanding outreach to affected communities. Zourrig also reiterated the technical support offered by the Mine Action Programme and urged all stakeholders to take part in an upcoming capacity-mapping exercise, which will serve as a key advocacy tool for the sector.

Four international and three national NGOs presented activity updates from April to June 2026, covering progress in clearance and risk education. Discussions addressed key challenges, including reduced funding, limited non-technical staff capacity to identify minefields, and the dangers of individuals collecting metal objects—often remnants of war—for resale. This practice has contributed to an increase in UXO-related incidents and civilian casualties.