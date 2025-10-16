41 schools across Nairobi, Machakos and Kitui are now part of the initiative

439 educators are also benefiting from digital education tools

The initiative targets 11,000 children and 470 teachers by end of 2025

In a continued effort to reduce the digital education gap, American Tower Kenya (www.AmericanTower.com) and ProFuturo – the educational innovation program with technology, launched by the Telefónica Foundation and the “la Caixa” Foundation – have expanded their collaboration, now reaching 41 schools across Nairobi, Machakos, and Kitui. The initiative has benefited over 9,700 students and 439 teachers, with the goal of reaching 11,000 children and 470 teachers by year-end.

Since its inception in 2024, the project has achieved significant territorial deployment through strategic local partnerships: 30 schools in Nairobi and Machakos in collaboration with Don Bosco Development Outreach Network (DBDON) and 11 schools in Kitui together with the Diocese of Kitui. These alliances have enabled a swift, sustainable, and community-aligned implementation tailored to the needs of each educational community.

The implementation strategy centers on strengthening teaching capacities and leveraging ProFuturo's educational resources. Teachers have undergone training on platform usage, curriculum alignment, and methodologies for integrating these tools in their day-to-day practice. Schools have also received ongoing support from dedicated coaches, who motivated and ensured consistent use of the ProFuturo tools, embedding them into daily classroom dynamics.

During a recent project review meeting between ATC Kenya and ProFuturo representatives, George Odenyo, CEO of ATC Kenya, recognized the impact of the initiative: “This project is a testament to ATC Kenya’s goal of improving quality of life through connectivity. It enhances digital access and fosters partnerships in the communities we serve. By equipping our Digital Communities with the right technology, we’re driving digital equity, literacy, and career development – efforts aimed at uplifting lives and transforming futures.”

Magdalena Brier, General Manager of ProFuturo Foundation, added: “The progress in Nairobi, Machakos, and Kitui demonstrates that no one transforms education alone. The combined forces of American Tower and ProFuturo, with support from Telefónica Foundation and la Caixa Foundation, turn educational innovation into a powerful tool for closing digital and social gaps, something that will directly impact 11,000 children and 470 teachers in 2025.”

About ProFuturo:

ProFuturo is an educational technology innovation program launched by the Telefónica Foundation and the "la Caixa" Foundation to reduce the educational gap in the world by providing quality education to children in vulnerable environments in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. Its intervention model is based on impact evidence provided by continuous monitoring processes, studies and evaluations.

ProFuturo is based on innovative teaching methodologies with which it seeks to help teachers and students develop skills to face the challenges of the 21st century. The program works with other institutions and companies and aims to create a large international network of teachers who teach, learn, and share knowledge to achieve, together, better education in the world.

About ATC Kenya:

ATC Kenya is a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts (REITs), and a leading independent owner, operator, and developer of communications real estate.

ATC Kenya owns and operates nearly 4,500 telecommunications sites, helping mobile network operators and other telecommunications service providers confidently deliver connectivity to consumers throughout the country.