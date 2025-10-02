In commemoration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, PRO ALLY (www.PROALLYWorld.com), a Sustainability Communication consulting company for the energy, extractive, STEM, and related sectors, partnered with the Word Café Podcast to host Echoes of Dark Gold: Nigeria’s Oil Exploration History.

The storytelling session revisited the critical but often un-referenced years of 1903 to 1958, a period that shaped Nigeria into an oil-producing nation. Anchored by Amachree Isoboye, host of the Word Café Podcast, with Edidiong Ekwere, Manager, Corporate Transformation Advisory at NLNG as Conversant, the conversation revealed how Nigeria’s political and economic journey has been deeply influenced by oil.

Tracing the Journey back, the key milestones explored included:

1903 First Concessions: Nigeria Bitumen Corporation’s early exploration attempts.

1908 The Near-Miss: Well #5 briefly produced 2,000 barrels per day before collapsing, leading to the company’s liquidation.

1936 Strategic Return: Shell and Darcy (later BP) secured exclusive nationwide concessions.

1956 Breakthrough: Discovery of commercial oil at Oloibiri, Niger Delta

1958 First Export: Nigeria shipped its first 8,500 tons of crude oil to Rotterdam.

This colonial phase, speakers noted, entrenched foreign dominance, tied Nigeria’s oil wealth to Britain’s global concerns, and ignited nationalist pushback against unfair royalty laws.

The session drew strong links between history and contemporary challenges in the Nigerian energy sector.

The audience engaged actively through questions and comments, reflecting on how history continues to mirror Nigeria’s present challenges in the energy sector.

Participants emphasized the need for accountability and citizen responsibility, drawing parallels between colonial-era missteps and today’s governance issues. One participant asked: “If we keep repeating history, how do we break free from this cycle in our energy sector?” These contributions reinforced the session’s objective for knowledge sharing, citizen responsibility, and the importance of communication in the Energy sector.

As a response to another participant’s question, Tunbosun Afolayan, Managing Director at PRO ALLY, responded that “oil is not a curse”, and what oil and gas when produced safely and sustainably, can do, is to lift people out of poverty. The current Nigeria issue can instead be linked to poor resource management. She highlighted that Nigeria must embrace the use of technology and democratized accountability solution to chart her current and future production policies.

Isoboye stressed the importance of political will and citizen responsibility, stating “we need to be courageous enough to hold our leaders accountable and define for ourselves how best to use this resource”, while Ekwere highlighted weak governance, corruption, and infrastructure deficits as persistent challenges, pointing to oil theft as a major drain on revenue.

The event was held to highlight the impact of pioneering explorers and how finance is a critical tool for players to survive the capital-intensive nature of oil and gas development operations, also to correct the common misconception that Shell D’Arcy was the first company to explore for Oil in Nigeria. The aim to inspire the audience to think differently about their contributions in the energy industry was met.

