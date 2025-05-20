On the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, PS for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga joined the Global Financing Facility in a breakfast meeting where he underscored the vital role the organization plays in the medical space, particularly in strengthening the health workforce, commodity visibility, and reducing women and child mortalities by boosting blood reserves. He outlined Kenya’s advancement in the digitization of health records to enhance data use and noted that Kenya was proud to be part of the Global Financing Facility, which has worked quite well so far. He, however, challenged the institution to re-engineer some of its processes to enhance stakeholder cohesiveness and become more action-oriented in implementing decisions. To fast-track actions, the PS called for the initiation of a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) framework. He also urged for the swift translation of policies to support devolved units in aligning their goals with national priorities. He further observed that the global financing landscape has shifted fundamentally and called for a rethinking of strategies and the adoption of scalable innovations to keep up with the changes.

